Razorback fans react to Auburn loss over controversial call

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Razorback fans are still talking about the dramatic loss to the University of Arkansas Saturday. It was a controversial call within the last few seconds that ultimately cost the hogs the game.

While every SEC game is a big deal to football fans, one tells me a few things played into this game that made it feel even more important, making the loss that much more heartbreaking.

Mitch Whalen is one of many fans who went into this game hopeful. He says his confidence in the team grew after the hogs got their first win under their belt last weekend against Mississippi State, which broke the team’s 20-game losing streak. On top of that, winning that game with a brand new head coach.

Adding to the pressure of this game was playing against former head coach, Chad Morris.

“It still sucks that we didn’t get to beat Chad Morris at Auburn but we’re still proud of this football team and it’s a huge improvement from where we were last year,” Whalen said.

As for this year’s coaching staff, Whalen says there is now even more confidence in the football program.

“I think it’s arguably surrounding coaches around the head coach in the entire county for a first time head coach,” he said.

The hogs will have another chance to add a win to their season next Saturday on their home field as they take on Ole Miss.