FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hog fans remain optimistic following Monday’s loss to Ole Miss. The Razorback baseball team ultimately lost 13-5 at Charles Schwab Field.

Despite the loss, Hog fans watching the game Monday in downtown Fayetteville were looking to the future and expect the Hogs to pull through for a win in its upcoming game against Auburn Tuesday night.

Bailey O’Sullivan drove all the way from Indiana just to hang out with his friends and watch the game.

“There’s a lot of folks here with big hearts. I love Arkansas Fans. I think they’re great people,”

With this loss, one fan named Jake hoped others would show some support for the Razorbacks and take the team seriously.

“I want to see some respect on Arkansas athletics. Everyone always counts us out. They don’t think anything of us. It’s always just disrespect,” said Jake.

The Razorback baseball team plays again Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the College World Series.