FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s that time of year again; Selection Sunday, and Hog fans are ready for some March Madness.

All of those I spoke to want a final four more than just about anything.

However, being matched up with Vermont in the round of 64, one U of A student from Vermont says he recognizes it will be no layup to start off the tournament.

“They win their tournaments and they have nothing to lose, so it’s definitely not a fun first round. It’s definitely a winnable game, but those teams have nothing to lose, and when a team‘s hot, they are hot,” says Bryce Layn.