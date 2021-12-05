Razorback fans ready for their first bowl game in five years

Arkansas fans stormed the field at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night after the Hogs defeated Texas 40-21. (Pig Trail Nation)

FAYETTEVILLE As special as this season has been for the team; it’s been just as exciting for Razorback nation as a whole.

The most common theme of the fan I’ve spoken to is there happy to be back on a national stage and to be in the conversation here on this bowl selection Sunday.

When it comes to getting done against Penn State, they say they’re confident they’ll be able to bring their fourth piece of hardware this season back home to Fayetteville.

“To win would just be the icing on the cake and then even more fuel for going into next season,” says Megan Walbe.

Walbe says she’s been a Hog fan all of her life, so to watch the team exceed her expectations and go 8-4 this year has been the greatest surprise.

“It feels like a comeback season. It feels like we are doing big things, and it’s exciting to see the Hogs win again because we went through a long stretch thereof, being hopeful for the Hog but not always having the outcome we were hoping for,” says Walbe.

But it’s not just Walbe’s expectations that have been exceeded.

“Going in, I didn’t have the craziest of expectations. I thought maybe I figured 5-7, 6-6 would have been a good year, so to see us at 8-4, I think we’ve passed expectations,” says Razorback fan Jeremy Koster.

A record that has earned the team a trip to Tampa for the Outback Bowl.

Both fans tell me they’re confident there will be a fourth trophy for the 2021 season on the plane back to Northwest Arkansas on New Year’s days.

But even in the case of a loss, they have high hopes for the future.

“I just feel like this is the start of getting us to where we need to be, recruiting wise a lot of recruits look at wins,” says Walbe.