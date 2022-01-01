Razorback fans soaking up the Outback Bowl win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s New Year’s day, and Razorback nation has a lot more to celebrate than just 2022.

Today the Hogs finished the job against Penn State in the Outback Bowl, but it’s not just fans in Tampa who are riding the high.

“It’s a great day freaking day to be a hogs fan,” says Razorback fan Dalton Daniels.

It’s been six years since the Arkansas Razorbacks made a bowl appearance, and despite the 11:00 a.m. kickoff, hog fans made sure they were up and ready to see history be made.

“To come out like this against a really good Penn State team, even the younger guys came in the second half and showed what they can do; it’s a good day to be a hog fan,” says Luke Venson.

The Razorbacks defeated Penn State by two scores; however, the score at the half had fans on the edge of their seat.

“We let some of the plays get behind us, but KJ has a very short memory. In the second half, we came out, and we dominated. Defense pulled up and they did what they needed to,” says Kenton Yrbrough.

Adding the Outback Bowl trophy to their 2021 collection of the Southwest Classic, Golden Boot, and the Battleline trophy.

Making it a clean sweep for 2021 and raising expectations for 2022

“They were already talking about KJ being a Heisman hopeful for 2022 going into next year; it’s pretty nice,” says Venson.