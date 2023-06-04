FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite the rain outside and the Razorback baseball game being rescheduled, Razorback fans have been calling the Hogs all day long.

“We wait for baseball season all year, not only because we’re the closest thing to it, but Razorback fans are the best of the best,” Claire Hoskins said.

Claire Hoskins, the general manager at Foghorn’s in Fayetteville, says this will be her seventh Arkansas baseball season.

“There is nothing better than a packed restaurant as far as business goes, but a packed restaurant full of hog fans who are about to go across the street and pack Baum-Walker,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins says although they love the Razorback fans walking through their restaurant doors, a lot of work behind the scenes is done to prepare for game day.

“All hands on deck everyone is helping any and everyone in the best part is that not just my servers but my kitchen as well,” Hoskins said.

Other restaurants like Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina brought the fun all the way from Omaha, Nebraska bringing Jello shots to Hog fans.

“We have, I think over 1,200 Jell-O shots ready to go here today, being sold by Hodges and his crew here and it’s gone really well so far,” Culjat said.

JD Culjat is the co-owner of Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina where they started the jello shot challenge off with one whiteboard and a marker.

“And wrote some team names down of the eight teams that were there and made it a little competition it really wasn’t about making money we donate to charity and we really only break even on it so it was just a fun thing to get the fans involved,” Culjat said.

JD says that even though they are located in Omaha, Arkansas fans have accepted the Jell-O shot challenge and says the Razorbacks have become one of their favorite teams to cheer on.

“Hogs fans are some of the best we found they’re so inviting, so welcoming Hodges and his whole crew here has been fantastic,” Culjat said.