FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– A tough loss for the razorbacks today against Alabama, but hog fans say they will remain faithful to their team through thick and thin.

Jay Shepherd has been attending razorback football games since 2007 with his son.

Shepherd says seeing those hogs win is always a bonus but the biggest takeaway is enjoying football with family.

“We’ve had season tickets since 2007, Since McFadden was here,” –said, Shepherd.

Shepherd says after attending razorback football games all of these years, he knows something is special about this years team.

“This is a different team and we finally have some good leadership and I think these guys are gonna get her done today,” –said, Shepherd.

Shepherd agrees today was a pretty tough game for the hogs but he wants them to know losses brings growth.

“We had a tough loss and I think this one to bounce back and show what they’re made of,” –said, Shepherd.