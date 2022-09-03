FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The season has officially kicked off for the hometown Razorbacks as they take down Cincinnati in week one. The tailgating scene was a special one today as fans gave their predictions for how this season will turn out for the Hogs.

Razorback fans entered the stadium today with high hopes and left the same stadium feeling optimistic after a week one victory. Steve Ridout, a longtime Razorback fanatic, believes this could be the year for the hometown squad.

“Its never been a better time to be an Arkansas Razorback, baseball is great, football is great,” Ridout said. “You have women’s softball, the university is on fire.”

Some fans are so optimistic for a successful year they have bought playoff tickets to see the Hogs in action.

Thomas Cooner, Arkansas football season ticket holder, can relate.

“I’ve already booked my hotel room in New Orleans,” Cooner said. “At the bare minimum we’re going ten and two and that is second in the SEC West.”

Fans plan to carry the energy into a week 2 matchup as the Razorbacks host South Carolina.