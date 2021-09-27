Razorback football momentum brings more business to local store

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Four Razorback football wins in a row and a top-ten team is bringing local stores, like Stadium Shoppe, even more business.

During the last Razorback basketball season, Stadium Shoppe owner Robert Mann said the team’s success was helping his business. This year, he is more than happy to see the same thing happening during football season.

He said the key to success for his store is having packed stadiums like we are seeing this season.

“We opened the store back in ’16 and this is the first really good football season we’ve had since we’ve been open,” he said. “This business is really a numbers game. The more people you have coming to the games, the better your sales, obviously, but football is especially that way.”

Mann adds that with a broken supply chain right now, it has been hard to get certain shirts and hats from overseas, but the store still has enough merchandise for fans this season.

Mann said he is confident Arkansas fans will see another great game this weekend and hopes that will continue helping sales at Stadium Shoppe.

