FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will have 72 thousand more people for the first Razorback game. Around 65% of them will be visiting from out of state.

President and CEO of Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, Steve Clark, said it is a great way for Northwest Arkansas to showcase what it has to offer.

“That helps us attract talent, young adults and others to say ‘Well I might like living there, that looks like a pretty cool place,'” Clark said.

The influx of visitors this Labor Day Weekend helps bring in future investors Clark said.

“Secondly, it attracts investors who are either looking to build somewhere where they can get a return on their investment or bring a company somewhere here,” Clark said.