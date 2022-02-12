FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Success in sports also means success for local businesses in Fayetteville.

Stadium Shoppe owner Robert Mann said thanks to exciting basketball games and the start of baseball season, sales are great right now.

“Going crazy ever since we beat Texas nothings let up its been game on the whole season, we’ve had good sales, really good sales,” Mann said.

Despite having to raise some prices because of inflation, Mann said business is booming. He said when the Razorbacks are winning everyone becomes a fan and that leads to more sales.