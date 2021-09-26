Razorback golfers happy to be back in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is in the books. After not being able to have spectators at the tournament last year, organizers say this year may have been their most successful yet.

“I remember the first time I played this tournament as a collegiate athlete, and I was paired with Michelle wee. On the first tee, she got a good amount of claps, but then they called my name, and everybody lost their minds. She was like, dang girl, and I was like yeah, you’re in Northwest Arkansas,” says Maria Fassi.

“I am looking forward everything single time to Calling the Hogs, and I am really happy that everyone has this Hog spirit,” says Gaby López.

All the Razorbacks in the field say the Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is a tournament that will always have a special place in their hearts and is circled on their calendar every year.

We asked Maria Fassi and Gaby López what it was like having the fans back on the course.

“The vibes and the energy out on the course from the fans are really special. The community out here with the Arkansas Razorbacks, it is a very special place,” says Gaby López.

“So many amazing fans that couldn’t come last year are even more excited to be here this year, so it is always one of my favorite tournaments, and the people in the community make it so special, so I am happy to be here,” says Maria Fassi.

But it was Japan’s Nasa Hataoka who had the best weekend of them all, coming away with her 5th professional win and second at the NW Arkansas Championship.

“It is like the course it is like the one I grew up on. It is also nice when it is a three-day tournament because when I get rolling, I can go and win,” says Nasa Hataoka.

We also had the chance to catch up with the event chairman, who said this tournament had the largest turnout it’s ever seen.

We asked if he believes the NW Arkansas Championship will be in September next year or if it will be in back in June, he says details are still being worked out, but he knows it will be sometime in the fall.