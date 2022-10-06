NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — New Razorback Greenway trail features will be unveiled at the upcoming fall Square 2 Square bike ride on October 8.

According to a press release from the Razorback Greenway, riders will notice newly-redesigned mile markers along the entirety of the trail with new colorways to represent each of the seven cities and mileage updated to include the newest trail section extending south of Fayetteville to Mt. Kessler.

Courtesy: Razorback Greenway

The release says the addition of three miles south to Kessler Mountain Regional Park brings the Razorback Greenway’s mileage to 40.

Razorback Greenway manager Tristan Hill said the new mile markers are the beginning of a plan to update signage on the entirety of the trail.

Courtesy: Razorback Greenway

“The city colorways that we introduced with the mile markers will not only aid in wayfinding and transportation but also help to tie a little bit of each city’s identity into the Razorback Greenway’s visual representation. Coupled with new maps and signage that are in the works, we hope these new mile markers will make it just that much easier for users to traverse the razorback Greenway,” Hill said.

The release says the new Razorback Greenway website is also slated to launch ahead of the event. The site will include information on the trail including details on amenities, trail conditions and more.

The site will also be home to a new interactive map of the Razorback Greenway with up-to-date information and wayfinding.

According to the release, the Razorback Greenway Alliance will be accepting feedback on the first version of the interactive map in an online survey that can be found on the website.