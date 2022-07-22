BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback Greenway Tunnel under I-49 is scheduled for pressure-washing and painting beginning on Monday, July 25.

According to a press release from the Bentonville Parks & Recreation Department, work is expected to take one week and half of the tunnel will be closed during that time frame. However, bike traffic may still continue through the tunnel.

The department advises everyone to “exercise caution and be respectful of workers.” The release also noted that fumes from the paint may be intense, so plan ahead when considering routes.

External factors such as weather could cause delays in the work being finished.