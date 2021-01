FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Starting next week, the tunnel running under the Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville will be closed for construction.

Razorback Greenway users have been asking that the tunnel be improved for a number of years. These planned enhancements will improve damage and create a dry surface for cyclists and runners.

The construction is expected to last about two weeks.