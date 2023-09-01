FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman and Razorbacks football standout David Bazzel are supporting Arkansas State Police by rolling out a new recruitment video in time for Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, preparations are underway for Troop School 2024-A, a 10-week certified officer school that is scheduled to begin February 18.

Applicants must have completed a law enforcement academy and be off probation with their current agency by the training start date.

Visit the ASP Recruitment Page for details on the application process. The deadline to apply is September 17 at 11:59 p.m.