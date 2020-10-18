Razorback linebacker, son of Arkansas AD, arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas linebacker Jake Yurachek, son of Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, was arrested early Sunday morning just off of Dickson street, according to a report from the Fayetteville District Court.

The 20-year-old redshirt sophomore was pulled over in the Harmon Avenue Parking Garage on the University of Arkansas campus a little over half an hour past midnight on suspicion of drunk driving.

When asked for his information, Yurachek handed the University of Arkansas Police Department officer his brother Hunter Ryan’s Texas driver’s license.

He was then asked to perform a field sobriety test, after which the officer deemed him unsafe to drive.

Yurachek was arrested just before one o’ clock Sunday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of fraudulent identification and careless driving.

He was booked at the Washington County jail with a blood alcohol content of 0.178, well above the state’s legal limit of 0.08, and released around four Sunday morning.

The arrest comes shortly after the Razorbacks’ 33-21 homecoming victory against Ole Miss, marking the team’s first at-home SEC win since 2016.