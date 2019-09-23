Razorback losses negatively affect Fayetteville economy, hotel manager says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Razorback football coach Chad Morris said he’s holding everyone accountable for Arkansas’ loss to the San Jose Spartans on Sept. 21. While fans are upset, local businesses are missing out on profits.

Sean Hearn manages the Candlewood Inn & Suites in Fayetteville, and he said his place struggles when fans lose faith in the Hogs. He said people from across the state tend to stay away if there’s nothing to cheer for, and early start times prove to be a problem.

Rather than stay two nights, out-of-town fans tend to simply stay Friday night and leave Saturday after early games.

“I’m gonna lose somewhere between $90,000-$125,000 in one weekend,” Hearn said. “So, you take that and multiply it times six home games, you do that for other hotels, as well…it’s pretty dramatic.”

Hearn said restaurants and gas stations also lose profits because fewer meals are bought and tanks are filled. He said his hotel is affected more than others simply because of its proximity to the stadium.

Hearn said he hopes the Hogs get back to winning soon, for his and his wallet’s sake.