Razorback Men’s Golf announces spring schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas head men’s golf coach Brad McMakin announced the Razorbacks’ spring schedule, which includes five events prior to defending its SEC Championship. Also, Arkansas will host the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio.

The spring season will begin February 12-14 at the Gator Invitational, played at the University of Florida’s Mark Bostic Golf Course. Arkansas has played at that venue on six previous occasions and won the 2017 SunTrust Gator Invitational.

The Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio will be played March 1-3 on the Oaks Course at the property. TPC San Antonio is the site of PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open, which was won by former Razorback Andrew Landry in 2018.

This event has been played in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, since 2010 and was the last event Arkansas – and the other 14 participants – played last spring prior to the rest of the season being canceled due to COVID-19.

Defending champion Arizona State is scheduled to play in the Cabo Collegiate as well as three-time champion Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida State, Baylor, Stanford, and Texas A&M to name a few.

The Razorbacks will conclude the spring regular season with first-time trips. First, Auburn’s Tiger Invitational will be played March 15-17 at Grand National’s Lake Course in Opelika, Ala., followed by Mississippi State’ event played at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., on March 26-28. Auburn and Kentucky will co-host an event in Birmingham, Ala., at Shoal Creek Club from April 5-7.

The SEC Championships return to Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. Stroke play is set from April 21-23 with match play to follow the next two days.

NCAA Regionals are scheduled for May 17-19. The NCAA Championships will be played in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club and are scheduled for May 28-31 for stroke play and June 1-2 for match play to determine the team champion.