Razorback merchandise flying off the shelves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s another enormous weekend for Razorback Baseball as they face off in the super regionals against the #16 North Carolina State.

After a series as exciting as Nebraska turned out to be, Hog fans have every right to be as excited as they are. In addition, local businesses are noticing a considerable effect.

I spoke to one Razorback shop who says merchandise has been flying off the shelves recently.

From beer head hats to Omahog shirts, Razorback baseball merch has been tough to keep in stock overall. Merchandise Coordinator for the Campus Bookstore on Dickson Street, Lilly Alas, says sales aside, she’s happy locals have something to cheer for.

“It’s been crazy. We just had a crazy amount of people come in. Where are your Omahog tee shirts? Do you have this in a large,” said Alas. “Last summer, we weren’t able to experience this obviously with the pandemic, but it been nice to see everyone coming back in, calling the Hogs together, and seeing everyone smile again.”