Razorback Soccer releases 2021 spring schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Razorback Soccer and head coach Colby Hale released a six-game spring schedule that kicks-off on Sunday, February 21.

There will be four home games at Razorback Field.

Arkansas will face traditional Big 12 powers Kansas and Texas and have a home-and-away series with in-state opponent Arkansas State.

The season starts with a home match against Missouri State on February 21.

Arkansas will host St. Louis on February 28 at noon. The two teams were originally scheduled to face each other in April last season before the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selections for the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be made on April 18th with 31 AQs and 17 at-large bids.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play more matches,” head coach Colby Hale said. “We will try and build off a championship fall, position ourselves for the NCAA Tournament, and peak at the correct time to try and make a deep run.”

