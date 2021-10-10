Razorback spirit alive in local businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Razorbacks might’ve fallen Saturday to Ole Miss on the road, but that does it mean business is back home aren’t still feeling the effects of their recent success.

“The pride I felt as a business owner here is unbelievable,” says the owner of Herman’s Ribhouse, Nick Wright.

He says that despite two straight losses on the road, the Razorbacks hot 4-0 start has taken his restaurant back in time.

“The Texas game, this restaurant hasn’t been that busy probably since Patrina was here. I mean, it was unbelievable,” says Wright.

Creating a wild atmosphere that has blown the minds of visiting teams’ fans.

“We started calling the hogs, singing the fight song, and they stood up, started taking pictures. It was unbelievable, and the guy came up and said, wow, we’ve never seen anything like this,” says Wright.

JJ’s on Dickson says it’s not just Herman’s having all the fun.

“It gets wet in here. People stand on the chairs, and they throw stuff, but they are excited,” says assistant manager for JJ’s on Dickson Alyssa Hanna.

Obviously, the ending of Saturday’s game wasn’t as fun as things have been. But with a home game-winning streak to protect and Auburn coming to town, fans say they already have their sights set on next weekend.