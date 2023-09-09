BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Those wanting get an early look at Arkansas’ 2024 softball roster will have five opportunities this fall at Bogle Park and could also get in some softball Fallapalooza in Kansas City if they so desire.

The Razorbacks, who finished 40-19 and hosted an NCAA Regional last season, will open their fall slate on Sunday, Sept. 17 at noon with a 10-inning game against McClennan Community College at Bogle Park.

They will also have four Razorback Unlimited intersquad five-inning doubleheaders on Sept. 22,Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27.

All games are free and open to the public.

Arkansas will continue to use it’s Razorbacks Unlimited-type of intrasquad scrimmages, which started in 2020 and are modeled after the format used by the professional league Athletes Unlimited, where individual earn points.

The away trip will be on Oct. 8-9 to the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

The other teams and times for the UMKC Fallapalooza will be announced at a later time.

McClennan’s fall schedule also shows it facing Wichita State, Texas, St. Mary’s, Baylor, Texas State, Sam Houston State, Northwestern State, Texas A&M and the University of Texas-Arlington.

Photo by John D. James