FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, a video of an Arkansas basketball support staff member knocking a reporter’s phone out of his hand surfaced online.

Jack Weaver, photojournalist and photo editor for Kernel Sports posted a video on Twitter of a man walking behind Arkansas coach, Eric Musselman, and knocking his phone to the ground.

“Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament,” Weaver’s tweet said. “His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground.”

Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics for the University of Arkansas, responded around 1:00 p.m. the day after the incident occurred.

“I have visited with Riley Hall, a member of our men’s basketball support staff, and others who personally observed an interaction between Mr. Hall and a reporter following our game Friday night at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. During our conversation, Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cell phone from his hand. While, based on our discussion, I do not believe there was malicious intent, I have addressed the issue with Mr. Hall and he agrees his actions were not appropriate or reflective of our program. On behalf of Mr. Hall and our program, I want to offer an apology to the reporter impacted by these actions.”