FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hog fans are already lined up ahead of Friday’s NCAA Regional.

KNWA/FOX24 caught up with one of the first in line outside Baum-Walker Stadium who says, rain or shine, it’s all about getting the best seats.

“Glad to be back and getting normal and getting down their first,” Kendall Apple said. “It’s gonna be a win.”

General admission tickets are already sold out.

The University of Arkansas says it’s unlikely single session tickets will be available.