FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gameday brings in Hogs fans from all across Arkansas, but it also brings in a lot of traffic and makes it even harder for parking.

The Arkansas Razorbacks provide a guide for parking as part of its interactive fan guide, which offers a schedule, the nearest restroom, the locations for food or drink and other important gameday information.

The fan guide also informs fans on gate times and tailgating tips.