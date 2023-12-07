BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

After both of its two losses this season, Arkansas women’s basketball team has made a statement in its next contest.

That was certainly the case on Thursday night as the Razorbacks hammered Louisiana Tech 100-60 before an announced crowd of 2,599 fans at Bud Walton Arena.

It was an impressive rebound from a 81-66 home loss to No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

Arkansas (8-2) shot 55.4 percent (36 of 65) from the floor, knock down half of its 28 3-point attempts, 14 of 26 free throws and forced 18 turnovers.

“I challenged our kids to get some good film tonight,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “We have been having to be really hard on them to, and I said ‘make it really easy to find evidence of excellence in clips.

“I thought our bench was very, very good. I thought our celebrations were good, I thought our ball movement was very good. I thought our press looked as good as as it has looked all year. This game can help us a lot.”

Freshman guard Taliah Scott’s career-high tying 29 points led five Arkansas players scoring in double figures.



Samara Spencer added 20, Makayla Daniels 12, Saylor Poffenbargfer 12 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Jenna Lawrence a career-high 10.

Arkansas had been through a four-game stretcher where it beat Boston College, lost to Marquette, won at No. 15 Florida and fell to UCLA.

“I give Mak, Sam and Saylor that credit,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “They got the team together. We had a couple of flat moments in practice and that’s what I was concerned.

“There wasn’t a lot off juice in practice and that’s understandable coming off the four-game that we had been on. It had been really, really tough.”

Louisiana Tech (2-7) came into the game on a six-game losing streak and its two wins been over NAIA teams to the season.

“…We don’t want to be that team that only plays to a certain level based on what you opponent is ranked or something,” Neighbors said.

“…I knew there was a potential for a letdown, but those guys had them ready to go.”

Poffenbarger echoed her head coach’s sentiments.

“I think it was a learning experience,” Poffenbargar said. “Coach Neighbors breaks our games down into sections and I think the last four games were super challenging.

“I feel like it is all about your approach. You can lose by 15 and come back and sulk about it. In practice, we had a big emphasis of using it as a learning experience and using it as a positive for the season.

“I think our response showed everything – that we were a mature team and I think it showed that even though we might have lost, we learned a lot.”

Scott, the reigning three-time SEC Freshman of the Week, was 12 of 16 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

“She’s going to look at that 0 of 4 (from the free throw line) and be really made, but what she is starting to learn is to eliminate hard shots,” Neighbors said. “…She is taking those out and she is getting to the foul line still.”

Lawrence got the honor of putting Arkansas at the century mark, capping the game’s scoring with a bucket inside with 46 seconds left.

“We need to get Jenna Lawrence some more at bats,” Neighbors said while referring to minutes played. “She is going to be a good hitter, but we have got to get here at bats and yes I am quoting (the movie) Moneyball.”

The game also provide the debut of Arkansas soccer star turned basketball walk on Bea Franklin.

She missed her only shot and grabbed a rebound in five minutes of action, one of 11 Razorbacks who played at least that much time in the contest.

Arkansas will return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. when it hosts UAPB.

