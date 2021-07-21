Razorbacks help local athletes with basketball skills

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Razorbacks got a chance to help local young athletes with their ball skills on the court July 21.

It was part of Arkansas Athletes Outreach’s Get Better Basketball training at the P. Whitaker Sports Center in Fayetteville.

It was for kids in second through eighth grades.

“Just to all those kids out there, you know dreams do come true, just keep working, stay humble and everything is gonna work out for itself ” University of Arkansas freshman Cameron Ball said. “It’s been a blast, having fun with the kids, giving back to the community. You know stuff of that nature. It’s been real fun.”

Razorbacks from football, basketball, and volleyball teams joined in.

