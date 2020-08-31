Razorbacks make history in Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Four Arkansas Women’s Golf members finished top 60 in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

This is the first time in history the Hogs have had more than two players advance to round three before Sunday.

Second-year Tour player Maria Fassi led the Razorbacks, finishing in the top 15 for her career-best finish at the event.

Stacy Lewis followed Fassi and tied for 28th. Lewis shot a nine-under 204, her fifth time at the event shooting under 205.

Next up was Redshirt junior, Brooke Matthews, who got to play on her home course for the weekend. Matthews now owns the Arkansas Women’s Golf amateur 54-hole total record at the event with her 206.

According to the Razorback Athletics website, her 67 in round three is also the best single round played by an Arkansas amateur at the NW Arkansas Championship since Gaby Lopez fired a 65 back in 2015. Matthews finished the event tied for 49th.

Gaby Lopez finished the weekend with a 68 in round three. The former Razorback finished at six-under and in 59th place. Lopez has now finished inside the top-60 of the event for seven straight years.