Razorbacks Men’s Basketball moves up to #20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas men’s basketball, winners of seven straight SEC games, climbed in both polls this week.

The Razorbacks are at #20 in both polls, moving up four spots in the media poll and eight spots in the coaches.

It marks the first time Arkansas has been ranked inside the top 20 since the 2015 regular-season finale versus LSU when the Hogs were ranked 19th.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for two home games this week: Alabama and LSU.

With the Razorbacks at #20 and Crimson Tide at #6, this will be the first time both teams will be ranked in a match-up in Bud Walton Arena since then #16 Arkansas hosted then #13 South Carolina on Feb. 18, 1998 — a gam­e Arkansas won 96-88.