JJ’s and Grubs were packed with people Tuesday night for the Razorback baseball team’s game against Auburn. They won overwhelmingly 11-1.

The College World Series has impacted downtown Fayetteville bars and restaurants. The night manager at Grubs, Brandon Sears, said the bar normally makes $2,000 in an entire day on Mondays, but this Monday night the bar made between $3,000 and $4,000 in two hours.

“We have been getting packed very fast. People are calling asking if we’re full yet. We tell them to hurry up because by the time people get here there’s just not enough seating,” said Sears.

Sports bars around Fayetteville are expected to stay busy as the Razorbacks continue progressing in the College World Series.

Fans were thrilled to be watching the game Tuesday night. Cameron Miller isn’t even a big Razorback fan, but he bet $100 dollars the hogs would win.

“Just $100, nothing special, but that’s a tank of gas these days,” said Miller.

More fans are looking to the future and think the baseball team has what it takes to bring home a National Championship win.

“This is the best time for Arkansas. We’ve never done it before, and it would be amazing in the DVH era to win the College World Series,” said Razorback fan Laurel McCabe.

Another fan thinks the Hogs could pull through with a win if they keep pitching the way they did Tuesday night.

“Will McEntire pitched the game of his life. The Hogs are going all the way to the finals,” said Razorback fan Riley Palmer.

The Hogs will continue in the College World Series tomorrow against Ole Miss. It will be a rematch against the Rebels. They won 13-5 against the Razorbacks Monday night.