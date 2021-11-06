Razorbacks roll out the red carpet for three kids with serious illnesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The red carpet was rolled out today at Razorback Stadium for three families with seriously ill children. At the game, the kids received VIP treatment.

For some of the families, today was a break from their daily battle, but for one family, it was a celebration for their daughter, who overcame brain cancer she was diagnosed with at nine months old.

“At the time that they diagnosed her, they said she probably wasn’t going to see her first birthday,” says Erin Johnson.

Erin is the mom of 6-year-old Tori Johnson. Tori, one of the three children with a serious illness, was invited out to Razorback stadium Saturday for a VIP experience.

Erin says her daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer at nine months old. Today Tori has beaten brain cancer, but she’ll never forget the road to get here today.

“The hardest thing when she got diagnosed, other than knowing what she was going to go through, was her older sister Sydney. What was she going to miss out on if she lost her youngest sister Tori,” says Erin.

Tori says she had the best day ever with her big sister and family. She says she loves all the stadium snacks, but her favorite part was the meet and greet before the game.

“My favorite part was that we got to see the cheerleaders,” says Tori.

Mom’s favorite part, being able to see both of her babies having the experience together.

“To be able to be here today, to watch the two of them run around, have fun, and do this together, there is no better feeling,” says Erin.

This was a day made possible by Special Spectators. I spoke with the founder of the program, and he says no matter how many times they put days together like these together, he’s never prepared for the feeling of watching all these kids running around together with big smiles having a great day.