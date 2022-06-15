FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced its “RazorBug” will be touring throughout south Arkansas to deliver diplomas to online graduates.

Faculty and staff members will reportedly be a part of the traveling group, a press release announced.

The tour will make four stops, visiting Magnolia, El Dorado and the U of A Community College at Hope-Texarkana.

The RazorBug is a converted red Volkswagen beetle housed with a Razorback snout, tail and razor-edged spine. It has been used for recruitment and special events since 2005.

The university says photos and video are encouraged if you spot the RazorBug.

For more information on U of A Online programs, visit online.uark.edu.