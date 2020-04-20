Re-opening of the state to begin May 4, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson wants to re-open the state by May 4, but that doesn’t mean you can throw away those face masks.

During today’s news conference, Hutchinson clarified that certain restrictions will still be in place despite the soft opening.

You will still need to practice social distancing, limit the size of gatherings, and still wear face masks.

He said the reason behind lifting some restrictions by may fourth is to get people back into work safely.

“We will keep those social restrictions in place. We just want to be able to go back to more employment and more businesses consistent with those social distancing requirements,” Hutchinson said.

He said those restrictions will be in place until there’s a consistent decline in the number of positive cases.