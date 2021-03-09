Reaction to Arkansas’ anti-abortion bill SB6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Governor Asa Hutchinson signed SB6, the state’s new anti-abortion bill, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned it.

ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson

“Once again, Arkansas politicians have made it their business to dictate people’s personal medical decisions, violate their personal autonomy, and block them from care. This extreme abortion ban is cruel and unconstitutional and it will have accomplished nothing but cause stress for patients while ignoring the pressing challenges Arkansans face. Abortion is legal in all 50 states, including Arkansas, and we’ll fight as long as it takes to keep it that way. Governor Hutchinson: we’ll see you in court.”

Little Rock Family Planning Services Clinic Director Lori Williams

“In Arkansas, we have continued to serve our patients under years of relentless attacks from state politicians. This outright ban is just the latest and most outrageous effort to block our patients from accessing vital reproductive health care. Our physicians, staff and our patients will not be intimidated by these attacks. Our doors remain open – and we will always fight to ensure that they stay that way. Our patients will continue to receive the compassionate care they need.”

Senate Bill 6 bans abortion in Arkansas except to save the life of the mother.