FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Federal District Judge Jay Moody struck down the nation’s first ban on gender-affirming care for minors Tuesday.

After the state’s ban on this type of care was ruled unconstitutional, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Twitter:

“This is not “care” – it’s activists pushing a political agenda at the expense of our kids and subjecting them to permanent and harmful procedures. Only in the far-left’s woke vision of America is it not appropriate to protect children.” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) Arkansas

Sarah Everett is the policy director at the ACLU of Arkansas. Everett said the court found that care for transgender youth is not experimental, saying the evidence is on the side of trans youth, their families and their health care providers.

“We expect the state to appeal,” said Everett. “They’ve already said that they will. We are ready to continue this fight to the 8th Circuit Court and beyond, if necessary.”

Arkansas’ Attorney General does plan to appeal Moody’s decision, which has the bill’s original author, Arkansas Rep. Robin Lundstrum, feeling energized.

“I fully expect this to end up in the Supreme Court, said Lundstrum. “If we lose we’ll go home and start all over again.”

Rep. Lundstrum wants to see kids have access to counseling services for gender dysphoria not to gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery. She said this is the best way to protect kids.

In a 2022 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA, it says up to 3.4% of kids in Arkansas ages 13 to 17 are transgender.

The River Valley Equality Center’s President, Jordan Ruude, declared the decision a win for the entire LGBTQ+ community. He said they’ve been anxious the last few years over the uncertainty of transgender kids receiving gender-affirming care.

Even with Judge Moody’s decision, Ruude said doctors providing the health care necessary for trans youth are hard to find locally.

“People are still afraid of not being able to get the health care that they absolutely need,” said Ruude. “It’s not just a question of the legal aspects of it. It’s a question of who’s willing to provide it. This is an area where there’s not always a ton of providers to be found.”

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to local hospitals to see how this ruling will impact the care trans kids receive but have not heard back.