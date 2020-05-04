Ready for Business grant program approved by legislative council

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Gov. Hutchinson is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state’s cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday, March 2, 2020, said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — $55 million will be available for businesses getting ready to re-open in Arkansas.

The state’s new Ready for Business grant program has been approved by the legislative council.

Business owners can start applying tomorrow morning, May 5.

The grants will be capped at $100,000.

At least 15% of the funds will go to female or minority-owned businesses and 75% will have to go to businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

“I want to thank the senate protem as well as the speaker as well as the legislative council for their approval of this, their agreement on it, and willingness to work together to accomplish something that is very very important,” Hutchinson said.

The website to apply will be up for at least two days.

The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce answered some frequently asked questions.

1. I was able to apply last week. Do I need to re-apply?

We have been advised that if you received confirmation that your application was accepted, there is no need to apply again.