Ready for Business grant program approved by legislative council

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — $55 million will be available for businesses getting ready to re-open in Arkansas.
The state’s new Ready for Business grant program has been approved by the legislative council.
Business owners can start applying tomorrow morning, May 5.
The grants will be capped at $100,000.
At least 15% of the funds will go to female or minority-owned businesses and 75% will have to go to businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
“I want to thank the senate protem as well as the speaker as well as the legislative council for their approval of this, their agreement on it, and willingness to work together to accomplish something that is very very important,” Hutchinson said.
The website to apply will be up for at least two days.
The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce answered some frequently asked questions.
1. I was able to apply last week. Do I need to re-apply?
We have been advised that if you received confirmation that your application was accepted, there is no need to apply again.
2. Where can I find the application link?
You will go to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website
www.arkansasedc.com From there, click on “COVID-19 RESOURCES FOR BUSINESSES AND EMPLOYEES”. Here is the direct link:
https://www.arkansasedc.com/covid19resources/business-resources/ready-for-business-grant-program/