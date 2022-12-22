MINNEAPOLIS (WXIN) — Target is recalling about 204,000 weighted blankets after two girls who got trapped in the cover died.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, which were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online from December 2018 until September 2022.

The CPSC said a child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket and could die by asphyxiation.

Target has received four reports of children getting trapped in the blankets. In one case, which happened in April at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, two girls, ages 4 and 6, died of asphyxiation after sealing themselves inside the blanket cover while playing.

The recalled blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

The $40 blankets come in eight prints or colors and have the following item numbers printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable cover:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn – White)

097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

097-02-0361(Pink)

097-02-0363 (Blue)

097-02-0364 (Gray)

097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Anyone with the recalled blanket should stop using it immediately and contact Target for a refund. Call 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return by mail or you can return them to any Target store. You can also go online for more information.