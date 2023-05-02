MINNEAPOLIS (KNWA/KFTA) — A potential presence of Salmonella led to General Mills recalling multiple bags of Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better used by” date of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

Recalled products have the package UPC 000-16000-10610 and a “better if used by” 27Mar2024 and 28Mar2024.

Recalled products have the package UPC 000-16000-10710 and a “better if used by” 27Mar2024 and 28Mar2024.

Recalled products have the package UPC 000-16000-19610 and a “better if used by” 27Mar2024 and 28Mar2024.

Recalled products have the package UPC 000-16000-19580 and a “better if used by” 27Mar2024 and 28Mar2024.

Two-, five- and 10-pound bags of the flour were recalled after Salmonella Infantis was found during sampling of a five-pound bag. The recall only affects the two dates, all other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

Buyers are asked to check their pantries and throw away the product affected by this recall. Affected buyers can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

According to the CDC, “healthy persons infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pains. The CDC estimates there are 1.2 million cases annually in the U.S. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.”