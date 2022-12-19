RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling more than 30,000 of its Good Matters Three-Wick Candles because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break.

(US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

These candles come in a glass jar with a wooden lid, officials said. Only the 21-ounce candles are affected by this recall.

A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”

The candles were sold nationwide at Bealls, Gabriel Brothers, Homegoods and Tuesday Morning stores and online at amazon.com and goodmatterscandles.com from December 2021 through August 2022, officials said in a release.

There have been four reports of the candles “catching on fire, cracking or breaking apart while in use” and one person being burned, officials said.

Officials said the affected candles have the following SKU numbers (found on the bottom of the candle):

GM-21WWWP21OZBX

GM- 21WWSF21OZBX

GM-21WWHC21OZBX

GM- 21MACF21OZBX

GM-21MACB21OZBX

GM- 21MALO21OZBX

GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX

GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX

GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX

Officials said customers with any of the recalled candles should stop using them immediately. The company is offering a refund for the impacted candles.

For information, call 888-470-4276 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or go online.