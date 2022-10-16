WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — AdvancePierre Foods Inc., in Enid, Okla., recalls around 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic.

According to a press release from the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter item was produced on June 16, 2022.

The product being recalled is 10.14 -lbs bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters” with the lot code 1672AFE06.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. 2260Y” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The release says it was shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

According to the release, the problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

The release says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS says it is concerned that some of the product may be in the refrigerators and/or freezers of restaurants and food service operators.

The FSIS urges restaurants and food service operators not to serve the product. It says the product should be thrown away or returned to where it was bought.