(WFRV) — One lot of Healthy Choice microwaveable meals are being recalled for containing unlisted milk ingredients — about 22,061 pounds of the frozen beef products are affected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services says. The undeclared ingredient could pose a risk to those with milk allergies.

The affected product is: Healthy Choice Power Bowls, Korean-Style Beef with lot code 5246220320 and best if used by date of 04/18/2023. The Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition company is enacting the recall of the bowls, which were shipped to stores nationwide.

Recalled products feature the establishment number 34622 on the end flap of their cartons.

If you have these products in your freezer, FSIS says to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS says the milk was discovered after the producer received other complaints that the bowls contained a chicken-based product.

Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Inspired Beef

While there have been no adverse reactions reported so far, FSIS notes you should contact a healthcare provider if you’re concerned about an illness.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact the USDA at (888) 674-6854.