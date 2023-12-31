FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From drug smuggling to murder, plenty of crime stories happened this year.

Here are five of the biggest local crime stories KNWA/FOX24 covered in 2023.

Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Richard Barnett was found guilty on Jan. 23 of eight crimes, including theft of government property and civil disorder during the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol in 2021.

Barnett became one of the faces of the insurrection after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

He was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in May and filed an appeal in June. Barnett has been in prison since August.

Mauricio Torres’ was convicted for a third time in February for the abuse and killing of his son, Isaiah. The first was overturned on a sentencing technicality, and the second was declared a mistrial when Torres’ stepson jumped out of the witness stand and attempted to attack him during sentencing.

Torres was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the battery and murder of Isaiah Torres.

Hunter De La Garza was convicted of rape and sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20. He is a former employee at the NWA Children’s Shelter.

De La Garza was found guilty of raping a minor girl in the bathroom at the Promenade Mall in Rogers during a one-on-one outing in 2021.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with three former employees who reported his actions to the Department of Human Services after they felt the shelter’s leadership wasn’t solving the issue. They chose to remain anonymous.

“One of the saddest things is that none of us were surprised.” “I knew the little girl really well. A lot of my friends knew the girl really well and saw a change in her behavior from her, you know, when it occurred.” “I love those kids, and our population is so vulnerable, the most vulnerable in our community and I think that we have an obligation to protect them because their voices have been silenced.” Former employees at NWA Children’s Shelter

Former medical doctor at Northwest Medical Center’s Behavior Health Unit Dr. Brian Hyatt was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud in November by Attorney General Tim Griffin.

Hyatt is also facing at least 49 separate lawsuits from several of his former patients who claim they were falsely imprisoned and billed for care they didn’t receive.

“I was falsely imprisoned and locked up for five days against my will and then they come back to me and want me to foot the bill for that. I’m not going to, I’m not going to pay for their maltreatment,” said William Vanwhy, a former patient of Hyatt’s.

On May 22, the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its deputies, Daniel Carrasquillo, and fired two others, Dalton Johnson and Michael Fletcher, over an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy.

Investigators with SCSO learned that several deputies were bringing narcotics and other contraband into the county’s jail.

Former inmate Justin Standridge described conditions in the jail.

“You can get cigarettes in there. You can get weed in there. You can get pills in there. You can get just about anything you want in there if you know who to talk to,” Standridge said.