Recognizing Earth Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wednesday (April 22) is Earth Day, which aims to raise awareness for the impact people’s actions have on the environment.

Environmental educator for the City of Fayetteville, Heather Ellzey said as a whole, we’ve come a long way with taking care of the earth, but there’s still work to be done.

Ellzey said some of the easy things we can do at home include reducing the amount of things we buy, saving water, and finding ways to reuse or donate things.

Outside the house, she said everyone can do their part to clean up litter.

“When plastics, especially Styrofoam, ends up in the water, it breaks down and releases chemicals into the water,” Ellzey said. “That water ends up in our soil, our food and that gets into our bodies.”

Ellzey also said composting is another simple way to help the environment.

“Composting is a great way to reuse,” Ellzey said. “So taking all of that food waste and bringing it out to one of our food waste where we can turn it back into nutrient rich soil and we sell it back to our community.”

Click here for acceptable compost items and drop off locations.