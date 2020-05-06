Recognizing teachers showing up for students during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers have had to adapt to new way of teaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hasn’t come without difficulties.

Heidi Holland is a middle school teacher at J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale. She said there have been some challenges with students learning from home, including some students who may not have access to the technology needed.

“The majority of them do have a handheld device,” Holland said. “But it may be that they can’t use it until their parents come home really late at night from work. And it may be that there’s three other siblings in the house that need it for their schoolwork.”

But she said she’s enjoying this time now because she gets to not only teach, but learn.

“Before the pandemic I would catch myself saying things to students like ‘you can do hard things’ and ‘have patience,’ ‘persevere,'” Holland said. “I think this is an important opportunity for me to show myself that I can do hard things. And that I can persevere.”

Holland said it’s always nice to hear that people appreciative of the work teachers do.

“I think the reward has to come from inside,” Holland said. “Often times what I’ve noticed is that I’m thinking about what other people might be doing in teaching, and one thing that this has taught me is that it has to come from inside.”

Teachers like Holland recognize the pandemic could change the nature of their jobs going forward.

“I feel like the landscape of public school is shifting a little bit, and I’m excited to be a part of that shift,” Holland said.

May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week and Holland said the best way for people to show appreciation to their teachers it by going out and using talents learned in school to help others.