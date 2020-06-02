Record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases reported today in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A record-breaking 375 new cases of COVID-19 are reported today in Arkansas.

It’s the highest spike of community cases in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began in March.

The Governor attributes the spike to a dramatic increase in testing and contact tracing especially in vulnerable communities.

“Part of that is in the Hispanic community in northwest arkansas but also in the poultry industry,” he said.

The Governor announced a lofty goal of testing 120,000 Arkansans in June including every resident and staff at nursing homes across the state.