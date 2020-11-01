Record number of absentee ballots requested in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Election Day is now just three days away and there’s still time to drop off your absentee ballot.

Washington County Election Commissioner, Jennifer Price, said over seven times the amount of absentee ballots have been requested this year compared to 2016 in the county.

“We canvased about 1,800 absentee ballots for the 2016 general election,” she said. “We’re over 13,000 absentee ballots that have been requested and over 10,000 that have come back, so those are significant numbers.”

Those numbers are even higher in Benton County.

Communications Director, Channing Barker, said the county sent out 16,184 ballots and has received back 13,352 as of Thursday.

In Sebastian County, Election Coordinator, Meghan Hassler, said around 4,400 ballots were requested and 3,300 have been returned so far.

Barker said so far more than 80% of the absentee ballots have been returned.

“For the number of absentee ballots we’ve sent out and the number we’ve gotten returned, we’ve seen a good success rate there,” Barker said.

As for Washington and Sebastian County, about 75% of the ballots have been returned.

One voter, Freda Easterling, said the opportunity to vote absentee is what allowed her voice to be heard this year.

“I just had my hip redone and it had popped out five times in less than four years so I just couldn’t stand in line, so this is so convenient,” Easterling said.

Wherever you are registered to vote, the last day to drop off your absentee ballot is Monday, November 2nd.