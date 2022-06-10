GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple days of rain caught up with people in the River Valley the morning of Friday, June 10, as many homes flooded and roads were washed away.

Almost all of the water has dried up or gone in back in the creek that runs through town, but it had knee level earlier in the day.

The Greenwood Fire Department was kept busy by the morning’s storms. Firefighters had to use water rescue boats for about 20 to 25 homes.

Lance Terry, the Battalion Chief for the Greenwood Fire Department, said some of the homes had up to 4 feet of water in them. Many homeowners said their furniture and flooring are ruined, but they are glad everyone is okay.

“It’s been a trying morning, but we’ve managed to get everybody safe and nobody’s hurt,” said Terry.

Lonnie Mangual is one of the many homeowners in Greenwood who had to escape from the flood waters rushing into their home, or in her case, have her family members stand on furniture to get out of the water.

“Material things are just material things. People are alive. That’s all I care about,” said Mangual.

Along with flooded homes, the rainwater put a moat around the Greenwood City Hall and uprooted many roadways.

The Greenwood Police Chief, Will Dawson, said he was surprised to see t he amount of flood damage after all the cleanup work done to the city’s ditches in recent years.

Even those outside of Greenwood were having some trouble the rising waters, leaving some cows with a flooded pasture and only a small high ground to stand on.

Now, most homeowners are making their insurance claims and cleaning up.

Most of the roads that aren’t washed away have been opened as well. Dawson said they’ll be watching the integrity of the roads and making sure they are safe for people to travel on them.

Greenwood first responders were thankful to have the equipment and training to respond to flooded homes and roads.