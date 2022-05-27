FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a recount underway in Northwest Arkansas. The race to represent Republicans in the general election for District 25 in the Arkansas House is too close to call.

Jody Harris and Chad Puryear are neck and neck, and the recount will try to separate them by more than the six votes that currently make up the gap.

Washington County’s election commissioner Jennifer Price says it’s always good to make sure in close races like these.

“With our new voting equipment, everything is tested so thoroughly and we do have confidence of how it does count, but when it is so close we do want to take a second to look at it to make sure everything was counted correctly.”

District 25 runs through eastern Washington County and some northern parts of Crawford and Franklin counties.

The runoff election will be held June 21.