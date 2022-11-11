NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff.

In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have a more than 20% lead over the second-place candidate.

Multiple Benton County races will head to a runoff, includng the Bella Vista Mayor. Washington County Director of Elections Jennifer Price said there are also a couple runoff races in the county. For a full list of local runoffs, click here.

“We have a runoff election in the city of Springdale for a municipal race and then it looks like we have a runoff election for the mayor of Farmington,” Price said.

The Highfill mayoral race will be recounted after only two votes separated the candidates. Jeremy Rogers lost to Chris Holland and requested the recount.

“I decided that in a race at this close here, that the accuracy of the results was absolutely paramount,” Rogers said.

Benton County recounts will take place on Monday. Runoff election day is Dec. 6.